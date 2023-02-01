Q-Tech Corporation Completes Acquisition of European-Based Axtal
Acquisition offers a complementary range of high-performance, high-reliability crystal oscillator timing product solutions
The strategic acquisition of Axtal significantly expands the Q-Tech family of precision clocking devices for mission-critical global applications”CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-Tech Corporation, a US-based leading supplier of high-reliability crystal oscillators, announces the acquisition of Axtal GmbH & Co. KG, founded by Brigitte and Bernd Neubig 20 years ago — a German manufacturer offering frequency control products with world-class ultra-low phase noise capabilities. Both companies are technology leaders with an extensive selection of frequency and timing products specifically designed for aerospace, defense, avionics, high-temperature, instrumentation and master clock applications, and maintain a global sales presence throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.
— Daniel Moline, President, Q-Tech
The Q-Tech and Axtal product portfolios combined offer the full range of crystal oscillators: from basic clocks (XO) and temperature-compensated (TCXO), to microprocessor-controlled (MCXO) and oven-controlled (OCXO) Quartz oscillators. Both companies also offer additional technologies for complex modules and oscillators with multiple outputs and with optimized performance under vibration.
This acquisition provides satellite manufacturers with a single source of advanced crystal oscillators designed for the entire gamut of space applications from Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) to Deep Space.
“The strategic acquisition of Axtal significantly expands the Q-Tech family of precision clocking devices for mission-critical global applications” said Daniel Moline, Q-Tech’s President and Ron Stephens, Q-Tech’s former President. “The two companies integrate decades of heritage and technology advancements.”
“We are very pleased to have found a buyer in Q-Tech, whose products ideally match those of the previous Axtal GmbH & Co. KG. This synergy is the basis for a secure future for the Mosbach site" explained former managing director Bernd Neubig. “Both companies are not just market leaders, but also share a common philosophy. I am very excited to take over the management of AXTAL and help grow the business of the new Q-Tech Family” said Henry Halang, the new Managing Director of Axtal GmbH.
