iUrban Teen Celebrates Black History Month 2023 with Innovative Saturday Series

Weekly programs throughout the month of February explore the contributions of African Americans to the Arts and Sciences

I’m excited about the series not only because it celebrates the richness of African American culture but also because it will bring community together to honor local artists.”
— Deena Pierott, Executive Director and Founder of iUrban Teen
VANCOUVER , WA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Saturday this February, iUrban Teen will offer workshops that highlight the culture and contributions of Black Americans to the fields of visual and literary arts and medicine in their Vancouver, WA offices. The community gatherings are open to the public.

February 4th: “Meet the Authors.” Writer D’Norgia Taylor and Mario DePriest will read from their recent publications, and afterwards will hold book signings.

February 11: “Poetry and Spoken Word”
Teens will explore the literary tradition of Spoken Word artistry with poets Latoya Hampton and Darlene Solomon-Rogers.

February 18: “Black Health and Wellness” Black physicians will lead sessions on how to advocate for the best care for themselves and their loved ones.

February 25: “Art Noir” The works of local Black visual artists will be featured in a gallery exhibition.

Deena Pierott, Executive Director and Founder of iUrban Teen is excited about the series not only because it celebrates the richness of African American culture but also because it will bring community together to honor local artists.

All events will be held in Vancouver, WA. Registration is free and space is limited.
To register, visit: bhmiurban2023.eventbrite.com

About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org

Meera Bowman-Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 281-795-0702
