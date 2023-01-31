CareSmartz360 Adds Another Feather to their Cap with Quality Choice Award

Crozdesk, the business discovery platform and software recommendation company, recognized CareSmartz360 with the "Quality Choice Award."

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead."

-Nelson Mandela

Big Win! CareSmartz360 began the year with major success and recognition.

Crozdesk, the business discovery platform and software recommendation company, recognized CareSmartz360 with the "Quality Choice Award." It is an honor to be chosen as the Top Ranked Solution in the home care industry based on their exceptional user satisfaction, press buzz, and trends.

This award is granted to only the top-ranking home care providers based on their excellent service, exceptional client support, and unmatched innovation.

Crozdesk has been awarding CareSmartz360 awards for 3 consecutive years now, which points at the software’s consistency and hard work. Some other recognitions that have made CareSmartz360 an award-winning software are Customers Choice, Great User Experience, and the Rising Star award in recent years.

Platforms rate their software based on its innovative features, ease of use, round-the-clock customer support, and value for money.

"We are honored by this recognition. It is a testimony to our team efforts, professionalism, and commitment, but also the fact that we have earned the trust and loyalty of our customers over the years. And we are proud of it since it means we're one step closer to achieving our goal of providing the greatest possible care!" says James Merson, CCO, Caresmartz, Inc.

CareSmartz360 has always believed in empowering the home care community to achieve greatness in operations, which is why they created a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant software for home care agencies.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered home care management software that supports agencies' diverse needs and transforms the way they provide care. With CareSmartz360, every home care agency, from startups to franchisors, get the necessary tools to maximize performance and predict sales & patient outcomes. With advanced features, agencies can experience increased ROI, profitability, and compliance on the go.

About Crozdesk

Crozdesk has been assisting businesses in identifying and purchasing the best software, helping make decisions as easy and frictionless as possible since 2014. This robust platform empowers unbiased software recommendations using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ranking algorithms.