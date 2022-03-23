CareSmartz360's Agency App for Home Care On-Call Coordinators

Now manage your home care operations on-the-go from anywhere, at anytime!

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareSmartz360 launched one of its kind, Mobile Application called ‘Agency App’, exclusively for home care on-call coordinators to efficiently run the show and increase service levels for caregivers, clients, family members, and referral sources.

"Our clients demanded, and we made it! We are super proud to launch our best-in-class, most demanded, innovative Agency App to make the lives of on-call coordinators easy,” says Chief Customer Officer (CCO) James Merson.

In the Homecare industry, new client inquiries and intakes, caregiver callouts, and family member communications aren't something that happens once in a while; they happen 24×7.

That's when CareSmartz360 Agency App, a cutting-edge industry-leading mobile application, can save the day!



*Top-notch Communication*

With the CareSmartz360's Agency App in place, effective communication is the easiest thing to do. The app user can get access to the client’s data and contact details. They can communicate via email, phone, and text messages in real-time. Also, the app makes it very easy for the user to access care plan information for any client right at their fingertips. Overall, the user-friendly app takes away all the communication barriers and allows you to deliver the best care.



*Smooth Management*

Your office staff will always be your best asset, and what better way to keep up their growth and productivity with an all-in-one app. The agency app simplifies caregiver management for home care businesses. Beyond simplifying & speeding up workflows, the Agency App offers timely scheduling updates and real-time communication. Office personnel loves the app because it cuts down on miscommunication, mismanagement and replaces it with an efficient workflow.



*Efficient Work Setup*

The Agency App's high efficiency ensures that all of your business activities run smoothly, with the least amount of work and time required. The app provides improved service levels and faster responses. You can count on rapid problem-solving and a well-balanced business setup with the app.

CareSmartz360 has always aimed to combine convenience and high quality. The agency app is the perfect blend of the two, allowing you and your company to be as productive as possible.

*About CareSmartz360*

CareSmartz360 is an innovative, cloud-based home care software solution for agencies that integrate Point of Care, Scheduling, Accounting, and Time Tracking leveraging IVR & GPS-based smartphone application. It’s Agency App and Management Module is the systems biggest differentiator within the market. It is designed to support the 360-degree operational needs of the home care individual owners, agencies, and franchisors.

Ready to see CareSmartz360’s Agency App in action? Request a demo. We look forward to showing you how this powerful app can run your home care business on-the-go!