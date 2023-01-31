Cherry Petersen Albert LLP Honored by Chambers in 2023 Regional Spotlight Ranking
Cherry Petersen Albert LLP has been ranked in the inaugural edition of Chambers USA Regional Spotlight.
We strive for excellence in the legal services that we provide to our clients, and our platform allows us to provide those services at a tremendous value to our clients.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry Petersen Albert LLP has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA Regional Spotlight guide as a leading small-to-medium Texas law firm. CPA is honored for outstanding work in Real Estate Law that has resulted in an impressive regional reputation. This inaugural edition of the Chambers USA Regional Spotlight rankings is designed to identify and champion top legal talent in Texas.
“Our goal is to help people achieve their dreams, including both our clients and our people. We strive for excellence in the legal services that we provide to our clients, and our platform allows us to provide those services at a tremendous value to our clients,” said Kevin Cherry, partner of the firm. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be honored by an organization as distinguished as Chambers.”
Chambers is the leading provider of legal data and analytics, well-known for their prestigious rankings of top lawyers and law firms across the U.S. The ranked firms were selected based on independent in-depth market analysis, coupled with an assessment of their experience, expertise, and caliber of talent.
Read the full list of Chambers Regional Spotlight Texas honorees here.
Cherry Petersen Albert LLP is a business law firm with twelve attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.
