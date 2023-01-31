SAILROCK SOUTH CAICOS OFFERS $2023 IN NEW YEAR SAVINGS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Help has arrived for all those well-intentioned resolution-makers who promised themselves to travel more this year.
Sailrock South Caicos, the award-winning luxury villa resort located in the Turks and Caicos Islands, is offering packages with remarkable savings on a range of accommodations at the serene property nestled along pristine beaches.
For travel through April 12, 2023, guests can enjoy up to 35 percent off all suite and villa categories and receive up to $2,023 in resort credits.
Details include:
Stay 5 Nights or Longer – Receive a $500 Resort Credit – Valid in the Ocean View Premier Suite, One-Bedroom Ocean View Suite, Two-Bedroom Ocean View Suite, all Beachfront and all Peninsula Villas
Stay 7 Nights or Longer – Receive a $1,000 Resort Credit – Valid in the One-Bedroom Beachfront Villa, Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa Suite, and Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa Deluxe
Stay 7 Nights or Longer – Receive a $2,023 Resort Credit – Valid in the Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa Premier, Three-Bedroom Beachfront Villa, Four-Bedroom Beachfront Villa and all Peninsula Villas
Rate includes Round-trip Island-Hop Flight from Providenciales to South Caicos and South Caicos Round-trip Airport Transfers Directly to Sailrock Resort
Off the beaten path in the Turks and Caicos Islands is Sailrock South Caicos, named the World’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort 2022 at the World Travel Awards in November, and awarded the 2022 Condé Nast Johansens Best Service Award for Excellence for the Americas.
Sailrock is South Caicos’ premier resort and residence community nestled privately along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean. A short island-hop flight from Providenciales, home to one of the largest coral reefs in the world, clear blue waters, a plethora of outdoor activities, and miles of undiscovered land, make Sailrock the perfect setting for those seeking to experience a special brand of barefoot luxury.
With ridgetop suites elevated above the shoreline, beachfront villas steps from powder white sand, and the exclusive Peninsula Villas with majestic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Caicos Bank, Sailrock gives new meaning to unparalleled service, exclusivity and relaxation in a rustic, luxury out-island setting. Less than two hours from Miami and with daily nonstop flights from most major cities to Providenciales, paradise is easily within reach.
The property currently has a combination of 36 beachfront villas, ridgetop suites, and peninsula estate private homes.
About Sailrock South Caicos
Sailrock South Caicos, a member of Condé Nast Johansens, the global listing of luxury hotels, spas and venues approved by local experts; World of Hyatt; and Small Luxury Hotels of the World, is South Caicos’ premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to one of the world’s largest coral reefs and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock South Caicos is the perfect setting for the resort’s barefoot brand of luxury. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort gives new meaning to unparalleled service, exclusivity and relaxation in a luxurious outer island setting. Secluded beaches are features of the five-star resort, which is equipped with a large infinity pool, spa cabanas, and a fitness facility with easy access to a fresh market. Fine dining options are available at the Great House Restaurant and Bar and The Cove Restaurant and Beach Bar. The Turks and Caicos Islands is less than two hours from Miami, Florida, and consists of 40 different islands and cays. South Caicos is a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales.
For more information, visit www.sailrocksouthcaicos.com.
Darcel Choy
