Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,211 in the last 365 days.

SAILROCK SOUTH CAICOS OFFERS $2023 IN NEW YEAR SAVINGS

The five-star luxury Sailrock South Caicos offers exquisite accommodations.

TURKS AND CAICOS, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help has arrived for all those well-intentioned resolution-makers who promised themselves to travel more this year.

Sailrock South Caicos, the award-winning luxury villa resort located in the Turks and Caicos Islands, is offering packages with remarkable savings on a range of accommodations at the serene property nestled along pristine beaches.

For travel through April 12, 2023, guests can enjoy up to 35 percent off all suite and villa categories and receive up to $2,023 in resort credits.

Details include:
Stay 5 Nights or Longer – Receive a $500 Resort Credit – Valid in the Ocean View Premier Suite, One-Bedroom Ocean View Suite, Two-Bedroom Ocean View Suite, all Beachfront and all Peninsula Villas

Stay 7 Nights or Longer – Receive a $1,000 Resort Credit – Valid in the One-Bedroom Beachfront Villa, Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa Suite, and Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa Deluxe

Stay 7 Nights or Longer – Receive a $2,023 Resort Credit – Valid in the Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa Premier, Three-Bedroom Beachfront Villa, Four-Bedroom Beachfront Villa and all Peninsula Villas

Rate includes Round-trip Island-Hop Flight from Providenciales to South Caicos and South Caicos Round-trip Airport Transfers Directly to Sailrock Resort

Off the beaten path in the Turks and Caicos Islands is Sailrock South Caicos, named the World’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort 2022 at the World Travel Awards in November, and awarded the 2022 Condé Nast Johansens Best Service Award for Excellence for the Americas.

Sailrock is South Caicos’ premier resort and residence community nestled privately along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean. A short island-hop flight from Providenciales, home to one of the largest coral reefs in the world, clear blue waters, a plethora of outdoor activities, and miles of undiscovered land, make Sailrock the perfect setting for those seeking to experience a special brand of barefoot luxury.

With ridgetop suites elevated above the shoreline, beachfront villas steps from powder white sand, and the exclusive Peninsula Villas with majestic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Caicos Bank, Sailrock gives new meaning to unparalleled service, exclusivity and relaxation in a rustic, luxury out-island setting. Less than two hours from Miami and with daily nonstop flights from most major cities to Providenciales, paradise is easily within reach.

The property currently has a combination of 36 beachfront villas, ridgetop suites, and peninsula estate private homes.

About Sailrock South Caicos

Sailrock South Caicos, a member of Condé Nast Johansens, the global listing of luxury hotels, spas and venues approved by local experts; World of Hyatt; and Small Luxury Hotels of the World, is South Caicos’ premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to one of the world’s largest coral reefs and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock South Caicos is the perfect setting for the resort’s barefoot brand of luxury. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort gives new meaning to unparalleled service, exclusivity and relaxation in a luxurious outer island setting. Secluded beaches are features of the five-star resort, which is equipped with a large infinity pool, spa cabanas, and a fitness facility with easy access to a fresh market. Fine dining options are available at the Great House Restaurant and Bar and The Cove Restaurant and Beach Bar. The Turks and Caicos Islands is less than two hours from Miami, Florida, and consists of 40 different islands and cays. South Caicos is a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales.

For more information, visit www.sailrocksouthcaicos.com.

Darcel Choy
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here

You just read:

SAILROCK SOUTH CAICOS OFFERS $2023 IN NEW YEAR SAVINGS

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.