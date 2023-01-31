David Stamatis made new Partner in New Hampshire law firm
EINPresswire.com/ -- David Stamatis has been named as a Partner of Parnell, Michels & McKay, an advocacy-oriented law firm with offices in Londonderry and North Woodstock, New Hampshire. David joined Parnell, Michels & McKay as a Junior Associate in 2016 and was promoted to Senior Associate in 2021.
“David is an accomplished attorney whose creativity and common-sense approaches establish long-lasting solutions between parties,” Cathy McKay said. “His outstanding work in the areas of general litigation, family law, bankruptcy law and appellate law have played a pivotal role in the growth of our firm and we’re extremely proud of his continued success.”
David is a 2012 graduate of Saint Anselm College Honors Program in Manchester, New Hampshire and a 2016 graduate of the Daniel Webster Scholar Program at the University of New Hampshire School of Law. During law school, he gained valuable experience working in a Congressional Office, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood, New Hampshire and at a private law firm.
“I am looking forward to a long and fruitful future working with Rory Parnell and Cathy McKay at Parnell, Michels & McKay,” David Stamatis said. “There is no place I would rather practice law and I am boundlessly appreciative of those family, friends and colleagues who helped me reach this point in my career.”
David was admitted to the New Hampshire Bar Association in May of 2016, the Federal District of New Hampshire in July of 2016, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Hampshire in 2017 and the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019. He is currently a member of the New Hampshire Bar’s Family Law Section and a member of the Webster-Batchelder American Inn of Court. He has successfully argued and wrote briefs before the New Hampshire Supreme Court, and wrote briefs for successful arguments before the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals.
The attorneys at Parnell, Michels & McKay provide effective representation and practical solutions to clients who are facing legal problems. Its services include personal injury claims, family law, collaborative law, workers compensation, general litigation, bankruptcy law, business formation, estate planning, probate law and appellate law. The firm promotes collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot through its membership in the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) and Collaborative Divorce New Hampshire.
Please visit pmmlawyers.com for more information about the attorneys at Parnell, Michels & McKay and follow the firm on Facebook and LinkedIn for helpful insights and announcements.
