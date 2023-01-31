$100,000 POWERBALL POWER PLAY WINNER IN CAMDEN

Back

CAMDEN – As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, now at $653 million for February 1, thousands of players throughout Tennessee continue to win prizes other than the jackpot.

This includes a lucky player in Camden (Benton County), who won $100,000 last night by matching four of five balls plus the Powerball. The base prize of $50,000 for matching that combination was doubled because the player added the Power Play option for an extra dollar, and the multiplier drawn was two.

The six-figure winning ticket was sold at Camden Fast Fuel, 151 Hwy. 641 North in Camden.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

