Kinguin, The World’s First Digital Marketplace, Celebrates 15 Million Registered Users
EINPresswire.com/ -- - Kinguin now offers over 150,000 products from games, in-game content, gift cards, software, to NFTs
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23 and God of War tops the list of games sold in 2022
- Over the last 12 months, there have been 9.2m transactions on Kinguin’s marketplace, a 168% increase in the last 2 years
- 69.4% of registered accounts belong to 18-34-year-olds
Kinguin, the world’s first digital marketplace has today revealed its latest milestone of serving 15 million registered users on the platform worldwide, an increase of 50% since the end of 2020. The milestone is a reflection of the demand for players to purchase digitally and is signified by growth to over 150,000 digital offerings on the Kinguin digital and NFT marketplace.
To celebrate the announcement of 15 million registered users, Kinguin has revealed insights into user preferences including:
- The top selling games of 2022 on the platform in order, led by; Elden Ring, FIFA 23, God of War, Ready or Not and Total War Warhammer III
- Location of users include 21.5% in Germany and 15.9% from USA with over 60% of total users from Europe
- The largest age group on the platform are 18-24 with registered users in this category equalling 42.4%, 27.0% between 25-34, 14.9% between 35-44 and 15.7% 45 and over.
Data analytics from Newzoo via GI.biz for 2022 has revealed that total market revenues of digital games hit 94.2% compared to physical boxed products at 5.8% highlighting the importance of digital marketplaces in the gaming industry.
Kinguin continues its exponential growth having launched its NFT marketplace in May 2022 and launched the first ever esports tournament bringing back legendary pro-players, Kinguin Legends. Kinguin also launched Kinguin Cares to support esports players and their families affected by the war in Ukraine, offering accommodation to Ukrainians and their families free of charge at the Kinguin Esports Performance Center (EPC) in Warsaw. To date, it has hosted almost 30 people, and its doors are still open to Ukrainian people in need of support.
Robert Kalbarczyk, Chief Executive Officer at Kinguin said: “I would like to thank all our users around the world for their constant trust in Kinguin. 15 million milestone is amazing, especially with the 50% increase in users globally since 2021. That proves that our business is going in the right direction. Our vision is to be the world’s most open digital entertainment playground where everybody plays, and we truly mean it."
Kinguin Digital Limited
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23 and God of War tops the list of games sold in 2022
- Over the last 12 months, there have been 9.2m transactions on Kinguin’s marketplace, a 168% increase in the last 2 years
- 69.4% of registered accounts belong to 18-34-year-olds
Kinguin, the world’s first digital marketplace has today revealed its latest milestone of serving 15 million registered users on the platform worldwide, an increase of 50% since the end of 2020. The milestone is a reflection of the demand for players to purchase digitally and is signified by growth to over 150,000 digital offerings on the Kinguin digital and NFT marketplace.
To celebrate the announcement of 15 million registered users, Kinguin has revealed insights into user preferences including:
- The top selling games of 2022 on the platform in order, led by; Elden Ring, FIFA 23, God of War, Ready or Not and Total War Warhammer III
- Location of users include 21.5% in Germany and 15.9% from USA with over 60% of total users from Europe
- The largest age group on the platform are 18-24 with registered users in this category equalling 42.4%, 27.0% between 25-34, 14.9% between 35-44 and 15.7% 45 and over.
Data analytics from Newzoo via GI.biz for 2022 has revealed that total market revenues of digital games hit 94.2% compared to physical boxed products at 5.8% highlighting the importance of digital marketplaces in the gaming industry.
Kinguin continues its exponential growth having launched its NFT marketplace in May 2022 and launched the first ever esports tournament bringing back legendary pro-players, Kinguin Legends. Kinguin also launched Kinguin Cares to support esports players and their families affected by the war in Ukraine, offering accommodation to Ukrainians and their families free of charge at the Kinguin Esports Performance Center (EPC) in Warsaw. To date, it has hosted almost 30 people, and its doors are still open to Ukrainian people in need of support.
Robert Kalbarczyk, Chief Executive Officer at Kinguin said: “I would like to thank all our users around the world for their constant trust in Kinguin. 15 million milestone is amazing, especially with the 50% increase in users globally since 2021. That proves that our business is going in the right direction. Our vision is to be the world’s most open digital entertainment playground where everybody plays, and we truly mean it."
Kinguin Digital Limited
Kinguin
email us here