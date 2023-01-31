Greensboro, NC's Nussbaum Center Adds U.S. Export Assistance Center to its Network of In-House Partners
Staff members will provide in-person counseling by appointment only on export-related topics.
The Export Assistance Center can open doors in markets around the world.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) announced that The Greensboro U.S. Export Assistance Center — part of the U.S. Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration, U.S. Commercial Service — has relocated to space at the Nussbaum Center.
— Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO
The International Trade Administration has had a presence in Greensboro for over four decades.
Starting February 9, 2023 the three staff members will provide in-person counseling by appointment only on export-related topics including: how to increase your exports, foreign market intelligence, how to find a distributor in another country and commercial diplomacy.
“The Nussbaum Center has a track record for success and is well connected within the small business community here in Greensboro,” said Greg Sizemore Director of the North Carolina U.S. Export Assistance Centers. “We want to tap into that expertise and those relationships to reach new businesses in this region — to be a catalyst for growth.”
The U.S. Commercial Service has a global network of experienced trade professionals located throughout the United States and in U.S. Embassies and Consulates worldwide. When a business looks to make their ﬁrst export sales or expand to additional markets, the U.S. Commercial Service offers the expertise needed to connect with opportunities and increase the company’s bottom line.
“The Export Assistance Center can open doors in markets around the world,” said Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO. “That wealth of knowledge provides tremendous opportunity not just for the Associate businesses at Nussbaum, but for the Triad region as a whole.”
“Connecting small businesses with partners who can support their growth is part of our mission,” said Lisa Hazlett, NCFE President. “The Export Assistance Center’s decision to locate at our facility is recognition of the potential for growth so many of our Associate businesses have and the success of the synergistic environment we’ve created.”
About the Nussbaum Center:
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.
The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
About the Greensboro U.S. Export Assistance Center:
The Greensboro U.S. Export Assistance Center — part of U.S. Commerce’s International Trade Administration, U.S. Commercial Service — is the lead export promotion agency for the U.S. government with 100 offices nationwide and over 70 international offices. The U.S. Commercial Service also has U.S. Export Assistance Centers in Charlotte and Raleigh.
The Greensboro office covers a diagonal swath of North Carolina, from Ashe to New Hannover Counties. The Greensboro coverage area includes the cities of Sparta, Winston Salem, Greensboro, Reidsville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Wilmington. For more information: https://www.trade.gov/greensboro-contact-us
###
Desiree Niccoli
Alschuler Communications
+1 412-535-5701
email us here