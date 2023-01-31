Francesco Dongarà will be a guest speaker at the prestigious Forbes iSuccess event
It is an opportunity, to get to know those who have been the most successful innovators up close and to be informed about new projects, which promise to bring growth and success”MONACO, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are events to which it is a pleasure and an honour to be invited: and among these the annual Forbes iSuccess awards ceremony certainly shines in importance and prestige. During this event, which was held this year in the setting of the prestigious Monte Carlo yacht club, important representatives of institutions and leading figures from the worlds of entertainment, sport, and business receive awards.
— Francesco Dongarà
And among the guests the presence of Francesco Dongarrà, one of the leading finance experts, certainly stands out. His long experience in various financial companies and credit institutions, including international ones, makes him one of the leading figures in modern finance.
Francesco Dongarrà is currently Area Manager for the Finint Group: one of the most active companies in the securitisation sector in Italy, with more than 500 transactions and vehicles under its belt. The securitisation sector has experienced an important revival in the last few years, which also stems from new ways of using this financing instrument.
While until recently securitisation was reserved for a few parties for large-scale projects, the decision to transform this instrument into the modern sharing economy is fostering incredible growth, which does not seem likely to stop any time soon.
Dongarrà said he was honoured by the invitation: "Being able to participate in the Forbes iSuccess event is always an honour. Everything turned out to be perfect: from the organisation, with great attention to detail, to the location, with its absolute style and charm. In addition, this event allows you to get in touch with some of the most important personalities active in the various fields of human endeavour, from entertainment to business."
"It is an opportunity," continues Francesco Dongarrà, "to get to know those who have been the most daring and successful innovators up close and to be informed about new projects, which will be implemented in the coming years and which promise to bring growth and success."
An event that was a success again this year and promises to grow further in the coming years: and we will definitely have to keep an eye on the personalities who will receive an award, because they represent the future and winning innovation in their fields.
Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
press@euronewspress.com