Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Turkey with Marker Investment
Professional investment consultancy services for investors who want to acquire real estate and citizenship in Turkey.ISTANBUL, TURKEY, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiming to sell luxury real estate and land for domestic and foreign investors, Marker Investment has started professional investment consultancy services for investors who want to acquire real estate and citizenship in Turkey.
With domestic and foreign real estate investors showing great demand in Turkey, Marker Investment, with its experience in the construction and real estate sector, provides services to investors for the sale of housing and land, and also provides investment consultancy. Especially with the increasing demands of foreign investors in Turkey, it offers high quality and luxury portfolios suitable for demand from many regions of Turkey for investors coming from European, Middle East and Asian countries. It offers investment diversity in the fields of land and commercial property, as well as a real estate portfolio for capital investors, for activities of global investors such as establishing or purchasing facilities in Turkey. It provides support to those who will apply for a Turkish passport regarding the process, and guides investors in all legal processes.
In Turkey; Having a wide portfolio, especially in Istanbul, Antalya and Muğla, Marker Investment produces privileged and sales-oriented solutions with its expert and experienced staff in the sector. One of the biggest goals of making home ownership in Turkey fast and enjoyable, Marker Investment facilitates the real estate purchase processes for investors.
This content is published with the media sponsorship of MarkerGroupe.com
Sales Team
Marker Investment
+90 553 732 84 90
sales@investmentmarker.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube