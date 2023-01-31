Coi Leray is set to Host A Celebration of Women in Music: A Pre-GRAMMY® Affair
in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls ClubLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coi Leray, will be taking over the Avalon Theatre Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 9 pm-2 am. This special night will serve as a Celebration of Women in Music: Pre-GRAMMY® Celebration.
The “Players’ star will be co-hosting with Music Hustler Founder, Kristine Mirelle. This event is produced by 5x GRAMMY Award winning Producer Devine Evans and Queens of the Underground with a star-studded red carpet followed by a ceremony honoring Nik West, Letta J, Divinity Roxx, Chloe & Maud Arnold of Syncopated Ladies, April Kae, Tina Farris, Bria Shaw and Lachi, including a performance by rising hip-hop artist, Elle E.D. who’s worked with mega stars, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj. Attendees can expect a night filled with, once-in-a-lifetime networking opportunities, several activations, and much more.
This event takes place ahead of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards happening on Feb. 5, 2023, where the biggest names in music will be recognized for their amazing achievements in the past year.
The Guitar Center Music Foundation is set to present a substantial donation to assist The Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club with funding. They will also be on-site to accept instrument donations for kids living in under subsidized music communities. “ All of us owe our lives to women and what better way to celebrate them than to partner with The Los Angeles Boys and Girls to help provide music & arts programming for the youth of LA in collaboration with The Guitar Center Music Foundation,” said Devine Evans, from Devine Evans Productions.
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit PREGRAMMY.COM.For press/media inquiries contact Destiny Good at dgoodpublicity@gmail.com. For talent, inquiries contact Krischanda Robinson at krissy@kandykanetheplug.com.
About Coi Leray
Coi Leray is an American rapper and singer. She began posting music to SoundCloud and released her single "Huddy", along with her debut mixtape Everythingcoz in 2018. After signing a record deal with 1801 Records and Republic Records, Leray released her second mixtape, EC2 (2019), and her debut extended play, Now or Never (2020). In 2021, the Lil Durk-assisted remix of her single, "No More Parties", reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2022, Leray released her debut studio album Trendsetter, which spawned her collaborative single with Nicki Minaj, "Blick Blick", which also reached the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.
ABOUT LOS ANGELES BOY & GIRLS CLUB
The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club was founded in 1944 as the Los Angeles Times Boys’ Club by a group of Lincoln Heights community activists. In 1950, The LA Times Charities dedicated the current building, a 33,000 square-foot facility, including a swimming pool, gym, and athletic field.
The mission of the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive and responsible members of the community.
Event Brought to you by: Black Dynasty Media, Music Hustler, Queens of the Underground & Uncontained Entertainment
