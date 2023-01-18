Devine Evans & Kristine Mirelle Presents A Tribute to the Nominees, Pre-GRAMMY® Celebration Hosted by Teyana Taylor
LA Boys & Girls Club Partners with Devine Evans & Music Hustler Kristine Mirelle for a Tribute to the Nominees, Pre-GRAMMY® Celebration Hosted by Teyana Taylor
We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Boys and Girls to help provide music & arts programming for the youth of LA in collaboration with the Guitar Center Music Foundation.”LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teyana Taylor is set to host this year’s ‘A Tribute to the Nominees: A Pre-Grammy® Celebration’ presented by Devine Evans, Kristine Mirelle of Music Hustler and Queens of The Underground.
— Devine Evans from Devine Evans Production
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the historic Globe Theatre Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 from 9pm- 2am.This event takes place ahead of the “biggest night in music,” which is Sunday, Feb. 5th.
Attendees can expect a night in with performances by rising hip hop artist Elle E.D., recording artist Josh Moreland and appearances from Keth Harris from the Keith Harris Experience with Tayler Green, along with networking opportunities, several activations, and much more. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go towards the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club to better fund music in the communities to provide music & arts programming for the youth of LA in collaboration with Guitar Center Music Foundation.
“We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Boys and Girls to help provide music & arts programming for the youth of LA in collaboration with the Guitar Center Music Foundation,” said Devine Evans from Devine Evans Production.
This star-studded evening will feature:
360° Visual Activation
Musical Themed Photo Booth
Networking
Entertainment
Signature Drinks
Click HERE for Media RSVP by January 29th
Click HERE for Talent RSVP by January 29th
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit PREGRAMMY.COM
For press/media inquiries contact Destiny Good at dgoodpublicity@gmail.com.
For talent inquiries contact Krischanda Robinson at krissy@kandykanetheplug.com.
ABOUT TEYANA TAYLOR
Teyana Taylor is a dancer, choreographer, musician, singer, songwriter, television personality, and business owner. She is known for her appearance on “My Super Sweet 16” on M.T.V. She signed for Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Label in 2012. She has also written for stars like Omarion, Usher, and Chris Brown while appearing on fashion runways and being featured on “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” by West. She also appeared in “Teyana and Iman” on V.H.1 along with basketball player Iman Shumpert, her husband. Currently, she has been the host of Bumble's #Luv2SeeIt series where she interviews artists like Diddy, Jienna, Joey Bada$$ about love and relationships.
ABOUT LOS ANGELES BOY & GIRLS CLUB
The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club was founded in 1944 as the Los Angeles Times Boys’ Club by a group of Lincoln Heights community activists. In 1950, The LA Times Charities dedicated the current building, a 33,000 square-foot facility, including a swimming pool, gym, and athletic field.
The mission of the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive and responsible members of the community. Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club is committed to equity and ensuring underserved youth access to high quality programs that provide:
Educational support and enrichment Technology access and instruction Sports league participation Art and dance Food, nutrition and quality meals Swim lessons and water safety.
Event Brought to you by: Black Dynasty Media, Music Hustler, Queens of the Underground & Uncontained Entertainment
Event Hashtags
#grammys2023 #teyanataylor #blackdynastymedia #musichustler #queensoftheunderground #uncontainedentertainment #devineevans #globetheatre #laboysandgirlsclub
Krischanda Robinson
KandyKane Konsultants
+1 818-943-7503
krissy@kandykanetheplug.com.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Warrior Live 2016