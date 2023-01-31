GAF Recognizes Division Kangaroof As A Certified Roofing Contractor
Get An Extended Warranty On Your GAF Shingles
I was amazed by the Kangaroof crew. They tore off our old roof and replaced it in one day! Excellent customer service and fair prices. Our new roof looks fantastic.”GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Division Kangaroof, a leading residential roofing contractor in Georgia, is proud to announce that it has achieved the status of GAF Certified Residential Roofing Contractor. This distinction allows the company to offer its customers the GAF Lifetime limited warranty. This warranty covers roofing products installed on a home for the entire span of time that the homeowner owns the home.
— Lacey Bowcock
"At Division Kangaroof, we understand the importance of having a durable and beautiful roof that enhances the aesthetic of your home, and provides maximum protection for your family and property," said Keith, owner of Division Kangaroof. "As a GAF Certified Residential Roofing Contractor, we are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and quality. We are proud to now offer the added peace of mind that comes with the GAF Lifetime limited warranty."
To get the most benefits from a GAF roof, hiring a professional who understands the product and is specially trained to install their shingles is crucial. Division Kangaroof's dedication to workmanship and ongoing training has earned them this certification, allowing them to ensure that customers receive an elevated installation that will perform to the level it was manufactured to.
When it comes to roofing, homeowners benefit from hiring a GAF Certified Contractor like Division Kangaroof. Their contractors have received specialized training on GAF product installation, providing them with a thorough understanding of the product line. As a result, homeowners who choose a GAF Certified Contractor like Division Kangaroof are eligible for the GAF Lifetime limited warranty, which covers materials and workmanship, and provides added peace of mind for the longevity of their roof.
About Division Kangaroof:
Division Kangaroof, a reputable residential roofing contractor, has been providing exceptional service to homeowners in Gainesville, Clarkesville, Cleveland, Cornelia, Buford, and the surrounding areas for over 15 years. The company prides itself on being fully licensed and insured and is dedicated to delivering its customers the highest level of service and quality. With a focus on major roof repairs, complete replacements, gutter services, and siding, Division Kangaroof is a one-stop shop for all your roofing needs.
To learn more about the company, visit the website: https://divisionkangaroof.com
Office Contact:
Division Kangaroof
184 Builders Pkwy
Cornelia, GA 30531
Office: (706) 778-3516
Keith Miller
Division Kangaroof
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube