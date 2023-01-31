CEO of Creatio Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner in the Stevie Awards® for Women in Business
The 19th annual premier business award honors female executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they runBOSTON, MA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom, today announced its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been named as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category. The 19th annual Steve Awards for Women in Business shines a spotlight on women executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations run by women. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.
More than 1,500 nominations from organizations and individuals around the world were submitted to the awards this year for consideration in various categories. More than 200 business professionals working in seven specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.
According to the judges, Katherine Kostereva was recognized because she has “contributed to the incredible growth of the company not locally but internationally.”
Under Katherine’s leadership, propelled by the drive and mutual vision of the Creatio team for the future of the no-code industry, Creatio has grown into a global company with over 700 employees in seven offices around the world. Millions of workflows are launched on Creatio’s platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients.
Creatio is recognized by top analyst firms, including Gartner and Forrester, and has some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.
Katherine Kostereva is also a co-author of the No-code Playbook that was presented during a prominent virtual show on October 4, 2022. The online event featured a star guest, Steve Wozniak, the Silicon Valley icon and Co-Founder of Apple, and Creatio’s customer Virgin Media O2 Business.
The Playbook is the result of the company’s continuous focus on evangelizing the no-code approach and commitment to enabling its broad adoption. The 200-page hands-on guide takes a deep dive into building the no-code development process by business-led and fusion teams. The No-code Playbook helps organizations embrace efficient, lean, and iterative development by empowering non-technical professionals to deploy business applications without deep technical and coding skills.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
