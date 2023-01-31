Entrepreneurship Essentials by Vibrant entails a step-by-step course of action for entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship Essentials is now available for review on NetGalley

Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven's new book is a handbook for new as well as existing entrepreneurs

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurship Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven is a resourceful book for people wanting to try their hands at entrepreneurship. Aspiring as well as experienced entrepreneurs can tap into the plethora of entrepreneurial guidance given in the book. The book’s Advance Review Copy is now available for reviewers on NetGalley.

In this book, Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven has artfully brought together the essential concepts that an entrepreneur should be aware of and master to run a successful business. The book includes real-life examples of highly successful entrepreneurs to give the reader a concrete understanding of the concepts. While talking about entrepreneurship, AnnaMaria says that “the stage of the ‘The Big Idea’ or the stage where an innovative idea strikes is crucial for the sustainability of the business that one will set up. Once an entrepreneur finds his/her idea eligible to be built on, they are ready to set up their business.” She has elaborated on the steps an entrepreneur should ideally take after deciding on the product/service they are going to offer in the book.

The book has an entire chapter dedicated to the types of companies that entrepreneurs can set up like Sole Proprietorship, Partnership, LLC, etc, and what they require to register the company according to the Small Business Administration (SBA) in the USA. Once the business is registered and set up, entrepreneurs can follow the step-by-step guidance given in the book. They will gain insights into how to create a business model and handle competitors in the industry. To demonstrate how entrepreneurs can bring all the strategies into execution, practical examples are also given in each step.

Dr. AnnaMaria is a seasoned business owner and business professional for over 30 years. She has written this book for emerging as well as experienced entrepreneurs. The emerging entrepreneurs will be benefitted by the foundational knowledge given and the experienced ones will learn many new concepts to improve their business operations and marketing.

The book is filled with charts and graphics that illustrate the various concepts along with discussion questions and fun facts in between. Each chapter has a summary of the highlights of that chapter and quizzes to reinforce the learnings.

To read this book in advance, request an Advance Review Copy from NetGalley as the book is now available for review on the platform.

About the Author

Dr. AnnaMaria has worked as a business professional for over 30 years gaining experience in business development and management, business improvement, project management, time management, career development and advancement, business strategy, vet-entrepreneurship, team development, teaching and training, and implementation of community projects, etc. She has an undergraduate degree in Communication from Arizona State University, a Master of Arts degree in Communication from West Virginia University, a Master’s in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University-online, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Entrepreneurship Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-160-3

Ebook - 978-1-63651-161-0

Hardback - 978-1-63651-162-7

