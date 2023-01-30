Senate Resolution 17 Printer's Number 161
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 161
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
17
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, BROOKS, HUGHES,
FONTANA, BREWSTER, ROBINSON, COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA,
SANTARSIERO, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, STEFANO, KEARNEY, DILLON AND
J. WARD, JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing February 3, 2023, as "National Wear Red Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of
women in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80
seconds in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 50 million women in the United States are
affected by cardiovascular disease; and
WHEREAS, Ninety percent of women have one or more risk
factors for developing heart disease or stroke; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be
prevented; and
WHEREAS, Some risk factors, such as blood pressure, smoking,
cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity, can be
controlled; and
WHEREAS, The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women"
movement encourages women to learn their family health history
