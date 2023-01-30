Senate Resolution 17 Printer's Number 161

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 161

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

17

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, BROOKS, HUGHES,

FONTANA, BREWSTER, ROBINSON, COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA,

SANTARSIERO, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, STEFANO, KEARNEY, DILLON AND

J. WARD, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing February 3, 2023, as "National Wear Red Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of

women in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80

seconds in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 50 million women in the United States are

affected by cardiovascular disease; and

WHEREAS, Ninety percent of women have one or more risk

factors for developing heart disease or stroke; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be

prevented; and

WHEREAS, Some risk factors, such as blood pressure, smoking,

cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity, can be

controlled; and

WHEREAS, The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women"

movement encourages women to learn their family health history

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17