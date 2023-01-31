Automotive Steering System Market | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Steering System Market Value and CAGR

The global market for automotive steering systems is expected to reach USD 35billion by 2024, up from USD 28.3 billion in 2019, at a 4.1% CAGR.

A vehicle's steering system is the mechanism that enables the driver to direct the vehicle in the desired direction. The size of the steering system is dependent on the size and classification of the vehicle. The steering system consists of a steering wheel, a column or shaft that connects the steering wheel to the steering mechanism, and a steering mechanism that converts the steering wheel's rotation into the desired movement of the wheels.



Automotive Steering System Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Rising vehicle demand, the development of new technologies like electric power steering and autonomous vehicles, and the need to adhere to safety and emissions regulations are some of the factors driving the market for automotive steering systems.

Price and complexity, as well as the possibility of recalls and lawsuits if a steering system fails, are two things that hurt the market for steering systems for cars.



Automotive Steering System Market Key players

The major players covered in the Automotive Steering System Market are. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, JTEKT Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG,NSK Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, China Automotive Systems Inc., Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, Robert Bosch Limited.



Automotive Steering System Market Segmentations

By Product Type

• Hydraulic Powered Automotive Steering System

• Electrically Powered Automotive Steering System

By Vehicle Type

• Automotive Steering Systems for Passenger Vehicles

• Automotive Steering Systems for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Automotive Steering Systems for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Sales Channel

• Automotive Steering Systems for OEMs

• Automotive Steering Systems for Aftermarkets



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Automotive Steering System Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Automotive Steering System Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Automotive Steering System Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Automotive Steering System Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Automotive Steering System Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

2.5. Global Automotive Steering System Market, by Sales Channel

2.5.1. Global Automotive Steering System Market Size by Sales Channel: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE STEERING SYSTEM MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Automotive Steering System Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Automotive Steering System Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE STEERING SYSTEM MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Automotive Steering System Market

5. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE STEERING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Automotive Steering System Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Automotive Steering System Market - By Product

5.3.1. Automotive Steering System Market - Taste Type 1

5.3.2. Automotive Steering System Market - Taste Type 2

5.3.3. Automotive Steering System Market - Taste Type 3

5.3.4. Automotive Steering System Market - Taste Type 4

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.



