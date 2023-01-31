Automotive Seats Market | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The global automotive seating market is projected to reach US$ 51,856.3 Mn by 2021, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3 % over the period covered by this forecast.

Automotive seats are the seats installed in automobiles, trucks, buses, and trains to provide passengers with a comfortable and secure seating experience. Because automotive seats are designed to accommodate individuals of varying heights and builds, their dimensions can vary.



Automotive Seats Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are influencing the expansion of the automotive seat market. The increasing demand for comfortable and fashionable seats, the growing trend of customization in the automotive industry, and the increasing emphasis on safety features are some of these factors.

There are also a number of factors inhibiting the expansion of the automotive seat market. The high cost of materials and production, the increasing competition from low-cost manufacturers, and the fluctuating prices of raw materials are examples of these constraints.



Automotive Seats Market Key players

The major players covered in the Automotive Seats Market are. Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Adient plc, Magna International, Brose, Hyundai Dymos, TS Tech, Adient PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.



Automotive Seats Market Segmentations

By Product

• Steel

• Aluminium

• Magnesium Alloy

• Others

By Application

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles



