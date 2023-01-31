Automotive Parking System Market | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The global automated parking system market was worth USD 1.65 million in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2020 and 2029.

Automotive parking systems are systems designed to help drivers park their vehicles. These systems can use a variety of technologies, including sensors, cameras, and GPS, to assist drivers in parking their vehicles. It is difficult to estimate the size of the automotive parking system market due to variables such as the number of vehicles on the road, the availability of parking spaces, and the uptake of parking assist technologies.



Automotive Parking System Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increasing urbanisation and population density in a number of regions, which can lead to a shortage of parking spaces, are key growth drivers for the automotive parking system market. With more cars on the road and stricter parking regulations, the parking situation in contemporary cities is becoming increasingly complex.

The high cost of these systems, which can prevent some consumers from adopting them, is one factor restraining the growth of the automotive parking system market. Another problem is that these systems can break down or give wrong information, which can lead to accidents and other problems.



Automotive Parking System Market Key players

Major market player included in this report are. IHI, TADA, Xinhuayuan, Klaus Multiparking, Unitronics, LÖDIGE, Tianchen Intelligen, Westfalia, MHE Demag, Rainbow, Sampu Stereo Garage, STOPA Anlagenbau ,FATA Automation, Park Plus.



Automotive Parking System Market Segmentations

By Type

• Mechanical Systems

• Semi-Automated Systems

• Automated Systems

By Application

• Commercial Use

• Residential Use

• Government Use

• Other



Table of content

1 Automotive Parking System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Parking System

1.2 Automotive Parking System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Parking System Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Mechanical Systems

1.2.3 Semi-Automated Systems

1.2.4 Automated Systems

1.3 Automotive Parking System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Parking System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Residential Use

1.3.4 Government Use

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Parking System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Parking System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Parking System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automotive Parking System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Parking System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automotive Parking System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Parking System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Parking System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.7 India Automotive Parking System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Parking System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automotive Parking System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Automotive Parking System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Parking System Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Parking System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Parking System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Parking System Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Parking System Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Parking System Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Parking System Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Automotive Parking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Automotive Parking System Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Parking System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Parking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Automotive Parking System Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Parking System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Parking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Automotive Parking System Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Parking System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Automotive Parking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Automotive Parking System Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Parking System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Parking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Parking System Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Parking System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Parking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.9 India Automotive Parking System Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Parking System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.9.2 India Automotive Parking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Automotive Parking System Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Parking System Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Parking System Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Parking System Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Parking System Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Parking System Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Parking System Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Parking System Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Parking System Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automotive Parking System Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automotive Parking System Price by Type (2017-2022)

….TOC TO BE CONTIUED.



