Automotive Ignition Coil Market | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Ignition Coil Market Value and CAGR

An ignition coil is an induction coil in an automobile's ignition system that converts the low voltage of the battery to the thousands of volts required to create an electric spark. Automotive ignition coils, also known as spark coils, are critical to the engine's efficient and smooth operation. Ignition coils are classified into several types, including can-type ignition coils, electronic distributor coils, double spark coils, pencil ignition coils, ignition coil rails, and so on.

Automotive ignition coils are used in passenger cars, HCVs, and LCVs, among other things. During the forecast period, rising automotive production and vehicle parc are expected to drive growth in the global automotive ignition coil market. Automotive ignition coil sales are directly proportional to vehicle production and parc. Despite recent economic instability, the global automotive industry has experienced significant growth.

The global automotive ignition coil market is expected to be worth $3.8.7 billion by 2031. Higher passenger vehicle production is expected to continue driving market sales. The automotive ignition coil market is expected to exceed US$ 5.45 billion in the next ten years. The market is expected to grow at a 5.74% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.



Automotive Ignition Coil Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors can contribute to the growth of the automotive ignition coil market. These are some examples: Increasing vehicle demand: As the global population grows and economies develop, there is likely to be an increase in vehicle demand. This will increase demand for automotive ignition coils, which are required for the proper operation of a vehicle's ignition system. Technological advancements: The automotive industry is constantly evolving, and the development of new technologies has the potential to drive ignition coil demand.

There are several other risks that could have an impact on the growth of the automotive ignition coil market. These are some examples: Economic downturns: During economic downturns, consumers may be less likely to purchase new vehicles, potentially reducing demand for ignition coils. Substitute competition: The automotive ignition coil market is extremely competitive, and there are several substitutes that can be used in place of ignition coils. This competition may have an impact on the demand for ignition coils.



Automotive Ignition Coil Market Key players

ACDelco, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Ludwigsburg GmbH, Valeo SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Standard Motor Products, Marshall Electric Corp are some of the major key players.



Automotive Ignition Coil Market Segmentations

By Product type

• Can-Type Ignition Coil

• Electronic Distributor Coil

• Double Spark Coil

• Others

By Vehicle type

• Passenger Cars

• LCV

• HCV



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, by Product type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, by Vehicle type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Ignition Coil Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing production of passenger cars

3.1.1.2. Urbanization

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Growing adoption of electric vehicles

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing adoption of compact and mid-size passenger cars

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, by Product type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market by Product type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Ignition Coil Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Can-Type Ignition Coil

6.4.2. Electronic Distributor Coil

6.4.3. Double Spark Coil

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, by Vehicle type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market by Vehicle type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Ignition Coil Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger Cars

7.4.2. LCV

7.4.3. HCV

…TOC to be continued…



Nimble Tech