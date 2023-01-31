Automotive Fastener Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Fastener Market Value and CAGR

The automotive fasteners market in terms of value is accounted to exhibit USD 35,636.5 million by 2026, surpassing a 5.95% CAGR during the review period.

Automotive fasteners are the various screws, bolts, nuts, and other hardware that are used to hold together the various components of an automobile. These fasteners are critical to the integrity and performance of the vehicle, as they help to ensure that all of the parts are securely held in place and can withstand the stresses of driving. There are many different types of automotive fasteners, including metric and standard sizes, as well as specialized fasteners for specific components or applications.



Automotive Fastener Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can drive growth in the automotive fastener market. Some of the key drivers include:

• Increasing demand for vehicles: As the global population continues to grow and urbanize, there is likely to be an increase in demand for vehicles, which will in turn drive demand for automotive fasteners.

• Rising vehicle production: As the demand for vehicles increases, vehicle production is likely to rise as well. This will also contribute to growth in the automotive fastener market.

• Technological advancements: The use of new materials and technologies in the automotive industry is likely to lead to the development of advanced fasteners that can improve the performance and reliability of vehicles.

There are also several risks that could impact the growth of the automotive fastener market. Some of these risks include:

• Economic downturns: A slowdown in economic growth could lead to a decrease in demand for vehicles and, in turn, decrease demand for automotive fasteners.

• Trade disputes: Trade disputes between countries could lead to increased tariffs on fasteners and other automotive components, which could impact the growth of the market.



Automotive Fastener Market Keyplayers

The major players operating in the global automotive fasteners market are Kamax, Meidoh co. Ltd, Nipman Fasteners, Piolax, Norm Civata, Agrat, LISI, Brugola, Fontana, Sundram Fasteners Limited, ITW, Stanley Black & Decker, and Koninklijke Nedschroef.



Automotive Fastener Market Segmentations

By Type

• Threaded

• Non-threaded fasteners

By Application

• Brass

• Nickel

• Plastic

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Copper



