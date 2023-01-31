Automotive Embedded Telematics Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Value and CAGR

The automotive telematics market is expected to grow rapidly in North America as safety and security concerns increase. Government regulations are also expected to encourage further growth in the sector.

Global automotive telematics is a technology that originated from the rapid expansion of the internet in recent decades. The global automotive telematics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.5% in the period between 2022 and 2028. Automotive embedded telematics was developed largely out of increasing connectedness solutions and an increased ability to assess vehicles over the internet. However, data hacking may be a major impediment to global awareness advancement.



Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Growth Drivers and Risks

In addition to increasing fleet management demand and electric vehicle sales, OEMs are increasing their investments in connectivity solutions, and governments are promoting transportation safety through government initiatives. The automotive embedded telematics market faces a number of challenges such as limited functionality and security concerns.

The cost of embedded systems is higher than the conventional system, making it difficult for automotive companies to choose this option. This could potentially reduce profits and lead to high production costs. Furthermore, the lack of unified standards across different regions might also be a challenge in globalizing the Automotive Embedded Systems market. Therefore, these restraints have an impact on market growth up until certain extent.



Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Keyplayers

Major market players included in this report are. MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman Group, Omnitracs, Autotrac , Fleetmatics, Masternaut Limited , Digicore Technologies, TomTom Telematics BV, Telogis, Trimble Inc.



Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Segmentations

By Service:

• Information And Navigation

• Remote Diagnostics

• Safety And Security

• Entertainment

By Vehicle type:

• Passenger Car

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle



Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market, by Service, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing road accidents and vehicle mishaps

3.1.1.2. Mergers & acquisitions for product innovation

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High cost of automotive embedded telematics

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Surge in demand for fleet management solutions in logistics sector

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market, by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market by Service, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Embedded Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Information And Navigation

6.4.2. Remote Diagnostics

6.4.3. Safety And Security

6.4.4. Entertainment



