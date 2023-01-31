Automotive Camera Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Camera Market Value and CAGR

The global market for automotive cameras reached USD 6.22billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period.

An automotive camera is a camera installed in a vehicle for the purpose of assisting the driver with a variety of tasks, including parking, reversing, and monitoring the vehicle's surroundings. Usually mounted on the outside of the car, these cameras can be used with a screen inside the car to give the driver a better view of what's going on around them.



Automotive Camera Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the push for autonomous vehicles are the primary forces propelling the automotive camera market. These systems rely heavily on cameras and other sensors to learn about their surroundings and make decisions about where to go.

The automotive camera market is hindered by regulatory issues and data privacy concerns. Some governments have enacted restrictions on the use of cameras in vehicles, and there are concerns that the data collected by these cameras could be used for illicit purposes.



Automotive Camera Market Key players

Aptiv PLC; Autoliv Inc.; Continental AG; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Mobileye; Robert Bosch GmbH; Stonkam Co., Ltd.; and Valeo are among the leading companies operating in the automotive camera market.

Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details.



Automotive Camera Market Segmentations

By Type

• Mono Camera

• Surround View Camera

• Rear View Camera

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicle



Access complete report-

Nimble Tech