Automotive Cables Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Automotive cables are electrical cables that are used in vehicles for a variety of purposes, including power, data, and signal transmission. These cables can be found in a variety of automotive applications, such as engine management systems, safety systems, entertainment systems, and lighting systems.

The market for automotive cables is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, increased adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and rising demand for connected and autonomous vehicles.

The automotive cables market was valued at USD 5778.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14999.78 million by 2029, growing at a 14.6% CAGR.

Automotive Cables Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are propelling the growth of the automotive cable market:

Increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles: As electric and hybrid vehicles become more popular, there is a greater demand for specialized cables and wiring systems, as these vehicles require advanced electrical systems to function.

Adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS): As ADAS like lane departure warning systems and automatic emergency braking become more popular, there is a higher demand for high-quality, reliable cables.

Demand for connected and self-driving cars is growing. The development of connected and self-driving cars is driving the need for advanced cables and wiring systems that can handle a lot of data transfer.

The demand for lightweight, high-performance cables is driven by the fact that cars are using lighter materials more and more.

The need for special cables and wiring systems that meet government rules about safety and pollution is being driven by these rules.



Automotive Cables Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players operating in this market are Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Leoni AG (Germany), LEONI Kerpen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan), Nexans SA (France), Samtec Inc. (US), and TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland).



Automotive Cables Market Segmentations

By End Users

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

By Channel

• OEM-Direct

• Aftermarket-Indirect

By Cable Type

• Transmission Cable

• Brake Cable

• Trailer Cable

• Clutch Cable

• Other Cables



Table of content

1. Introduction

1.1 Automotive Cables Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

5.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on the Automotive Cables Market

5.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

7.1 Global, Region-wise GDP Growth

7.2 Motor Vehicle Production

7.3 EV Sales

7.4 R&D Investment in Automotive Sector

7.5 Urban Population



8. Competitive Positioning

8.1 Companies’ Product Positioning

8.2 Market Position Matrix

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.3.1 Suprajit Engineering Ltd.

8.3.2 Thai steel cable public company ltd

8.3.3 Kongsberg Automotive

8.3.4 Ficosa International

8.3.5 Dura Automotive Systems

8.3.6 Lear Corporation

8.3.7 Minda Corporation

8.3.8 Grand Rapids Controls Company LLC.

8.3.9 HI-LEX Corporation

8.3.10 LEONI AG

……..toc continued



