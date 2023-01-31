Vodafone Ghana Successfully Deploys Telenity's Digital Services Platform (DSP) Solution

Vodafone Ghana Deploys Telenity's Digital Services Platform Solution

BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity, a leading provider of innovative services and digital solutions for communications networks, today announced that its Telenity Digital Services Platform™ (DSP) Solution is successfully deployed by Vodafone Ghana.

Telenity DSP is a comprehensive solution that empowers mobile operators for the sustainable and controlled growth of their digital services business by utilizing third-party provided content. The platform delivers a rich set of capabilities including Partner Management, Service Subscription Management, Omni-Channel Service Onboarding, Consent Management, Fraud Controls, Storefront, Landing Page Controls, Automated Reconciliation & Settlement, which are extremely crucial functions for the healthy execution of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) based service subscription model by mobile operators.

With Telenity’s DSP Platform, Vodafone Ghana gained more insight and control over the service subscription flows and customer journey of its users, in their interactions with the over-the-top service providers (OTTs). More than 900 service offers from 30+ OTT providers were moved from a legacy platform to Telenity DSP in a tight timeframe, through a properly coordinated migration effort between Telenity and Vodafone teams.

“As a mobile operator, user experience and customer satisfaction are very important aspects of our business. When a third-party OTT directly touches our users, it is quite a challenge to maintain the same level of quality that we deliver to them with Vodafone core service offerings. Telenity DSP provides us the mechanisms necessary to maintain control over our DCB business.”, said David Umoh, Director of Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana.

“With our Digital Services Platform, we provide mobile operators a cloud-based managed digital services solution,” said Aydin Kendir, GM of Telenity. “With its strong set of capabilities that were specifically designed and developed for the digital era in telecom, Telenity DSP is positioned as a key enabler in the digital transformation journey of mobile operators. We are humbled by Vodafone’s trust in us and our Digital Services Platform solution."

Telenity supports flexible commercial models, including CAPEX, OPEX, and revenue sharing. Telenity’s Enkudo business line helps operators boost their digital services business even from the ground up, with a rich set of content provided by a growing ecosystem of OTTs in the Enkudo service catalog.

ABOUT TELENİTY

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Enkudo Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing and managed services. Through our customers' networks, our products and services enhance the lives of over one billion people worldwide.

