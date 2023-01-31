Automated Medication Dispensing Equipment Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The market size for Automated Dispensing Machines was valued at USD 3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2019 to 2027.



Automatic medication dispensing equipment is a type of medical device that dispenses medications to patients automatically. It is applicable in numerous settings, including hospitals, pharmacies, and long-term care facilities. These devices are intended to increase patient safety by decreasing the likelihood of medication errors, such as incorrect dosage or administration of the wrong drug.



Automated Medication Dispensing Equipment Market Growth Drivers and Risks

here are a number of factors contributing to the expansion of the market for automated medication dispensing equipment, including an ageing population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a shortage of healthcare professionals. On the other hand, the high price of these devices and reliability concerns may act as market restraints.



Automated Medication Dispensing Equipment Market Key players

Major market player included in this report are BD, Omnicell, Parata Systems, ScriptPro, Abacus, Amada, ARxIUM, RoboPharma, Willach.



Automated Medication Dispensing Equipment Market Segmentations

By Type

• Centralized Dispensing Equipment

• Decentralized Dispensing Equipment

By Application

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies



