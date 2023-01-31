Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Value and CAGR

The Automated Dispensing Cabinets Market was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% over the forecast period to reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2025.

A computerised medication storage and dispensing cabinet stores and distributes medication. It is typically used in hospitals and other healthcare settings to improve medication management and reduce the risk of medication errors.



Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The need to improve patient safety and medication administration accuracy, as well as the desire to cut down on the amount of time healthcare providers spend on medication management tasks, are the driving forces behind the use of automated medication dispensing cabinets.

Automatic medicine dispensing cabinets can't be used as much as they could because of the cost of buying and installing them and the need for on going maintenance and support.



Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Key players

Major market player included in this report are BD, Omnicell, Parata Systems, ScriptPro, Abacus, Amada, ARxIUM, RoboPharma, Willach.



Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Segmentations

By Type

• Centralized Dispensing Cabinet

• Decentralized Dispensing Cabinet

By Application

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies



Table of content

1 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet

1.2 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Centralized Dispensing Cabinet

1.2.3 Decentralized Dispensing Cabinet

1.3 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.4 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinet Price by Application (2017-2022)

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.



