Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Value and CAGR

In some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones, armored and tactical wheeled vehicles patrol and protect. These war fighting machines, which combine operational mobility with offensive and defensive capability, are deployed around the world to protect enemy lines. By 2021-2029, the market for Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to USD 1.567 Trillion. In the crew compartment of armored combat vehicles, such as infantry fighting vehicles, there is little room for soldier body mobility.

This exacerbates an already dangerous situation in which passengers risk dying from fire burns or suffocating from smoke inhalation. The majority of current fire suppression systems are solid-based; however, recent technological advances have resulted in the development of gas-based armored vehicle fire suppression systems that are less corrosive and capable of extreme oxygen deprivation.



Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A variety of factors are expected to drive growth in the armoured vehicle fire suppression system market in the coming years. Among the key drivers of this market are: Demand for armoured vehicles is increasing: As conflict and terrorism continue to threaten global security, demand for armoured vehicles to protect personnel and equipment is increasing. This is fueling demand for armoured vehicle fire suppression systems, which can help prevent fires from spreading and protect the vehicle's occupants. Governments and military organisations around the world have implemented stringent safety regulations for armoured vehicles, requiring the installation of fire suppression systems.

A number of risks may also have an impact on the growth of the armoured vehicle fire suppression system market. Among these dangers are: Economic downturns: A slowing economy may result in reduced military spending, reducing demand for armoured vehicles and fire suppression systems. Other fire suppression technologies may compete: The market for armoured vehicle fire suppression systems is highly competitive, and newer, more advanced technologies may emerge and replace existing systems.



Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Key players

Fire Protection Technologies, Halma plc, Marotta Controls Inc., Bulldog Direct Protective Systems, Kidde-Deugra Brandschutzsysteme GmbH, Spectrex Inc., ExploSpot Systems Pty Ltd., Mikro-Pulssi Oy, N2 Towers Inc, Nero Industries are some of the major key players.



Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Segmentations

By Application

• Combat Vehicles

• Troop Transport Vehicles

• Other Vehicle Types



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Estimation Methodology

1.4. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising defence expenditure

3.1.1.2. Advancements in defence technology

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Environmental concerns posed by the fire suppression agents used in these fire suppression systems

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. High R&D costs associated with the systems

Chapter 4. Global Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID -19 Impact

5.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

5.2. Pre COVID 19and Post COVID 19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market by Vehicle Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Combat Vehicles

6.4.2. Troop Transport Vehicles

6.4.3. Other Vehicle Types

…TOC to be continued…



