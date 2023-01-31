47Billion Empowers Top Management with Stanford Seed Transformation Program 2022

The top management of 47Billion successfully completed a year-long Seed Transformation Program by The Stanford University Graduate School of Business. 47Billion - a Santa Clara based technology services company

The company's top management completes the rigorous and exhaustive program and looks forward to bringing new insights and processes to the core functions.

The top management at 47Billion is committed to the Business Transformation Plan we built together.” — Rajeev Dixit, CTO