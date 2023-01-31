Azentio Software recognized as a Notable Vendor in Leading Research Firm's Digital Banking Engagement Platforms Report

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ('Azentio'), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, today announced that it has been recognized as a Notable Vendor in the Digital Banking Engagement Platforms (DBEPs) Landscape Report, Q1 2023, published by leading research and advisory firm Forrester. The report aims at helping digital leaders in banking, understand the value they can expect from a DBEP vendor, learn how vendors differ, and select one based on size and market focus.

In this new report, Forrester provides an overview of 38 digital banking solutions. The DBEPs' report identifies Azentio Software as a Notable Vendor in the Financial Services & Insurance industry in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) geographies for end-to-end DBEP offerings.

Forrester defines a DBEP 'as a cross-channel/omnichannel banking solution that enables an integrated, seamless, and comprehensive customer and employee experience across touchpoints.' The firm explains that a DBEP's typical functionality includes agile support for banking and channel-specific business requirements, analytics, digital sales and marketing, engagement infrastructure, and a single view of customers, products, and services.

The report identifies four core use cases most frequently sought by banks: onboard new retail banking customers; originate consumer products; provide consumer account management; and improve digital customer service.

Azentio's end-to-end DBEP offering addresses these core use cases with advanced digitalization features that enable omnichannel capabilities, self-service digital suite, and advanced security practices. With a strong three-decades legacy in providing technology-enabled innovation in financial services, Azentio today serves over 250 financial institutions across 45 counties. Azentio ONEBanking Digital solutions enable enterprises, both in the conventional and Islamic financial services sectors, to continually and swiftly define and redefine customer engagements across the entire spectrum of functions - lending, core banking, treasury, and trade finance.

Tony Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Azentio, stated, "We believe this recognition is a true testimony of the maturity of Azentio ONEBanking platform for market adoption. Forrester's mention adds to our credentials as a technology vendor who understands the value that banks need to deliver to their customers. We hereby reiterate our commitment to continue investing in our open end-to-end platform to deliver a modern architecture that helps our clients efficiently provide differentiated digital customer experiences that accelerate growth and loyalty."

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, Islamic financial institutions and insurance companies. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises.

