Join SEI’s Loss and Damage focus group to provide input on new global fund

Loss and damage (L&D) refers to the serious climate change impacts that can’t be avoided through mitigation and adaptation efforts alone. Poor and vulnerable communities, which are least responsible for climate change, already face the brunt of its impacts and urgently need finance to recover from extreme events.

The 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in November 2022 ended with a decision to establish a loss and damage fund to enable countries and communities affected by climate crises to respond, recover, and rebuild their homes, lives, and livelihoods. But that fund has not yet been developed.

SEI and ICCCAD are organizing regional focus groups to explore how the loss and damage fund can be designed to best reflect the needs and priorities of intended recipients.

Four virtual, regional focus groups will each focus on a region or country size (Asia, Africa, Latin America and Small Island Developing States), which will include breakout groups by actor type (national government, local government, local funder, local NGO and community representatives).

The focus groups are planned to take place in early February. If you are interested in joining, fill in the form found below to express your interest and researchers will get reach out to you with an invitation in due course.

An anonymized summary of the focus group discussions will be distributed to the members of the Loss and Damage fund’s transitional committee prior to its first meeting in March.