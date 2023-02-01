Submit Release
AquaPrawnics Successfully Concludes Proof-Of-Concept

AquaPrawnics is advancing land-based seafood production using the best of modern agriculture and technology to allow sustainable fish consumption.

The pioneering aquaculture firm demonstrated efficient, land-based production of shrimp over a multi-year period.

NOXON, MT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaPrawnics, LLC, an early-stage aquaculture innovator, has announced the successful conclusion of its proof-of-concept stage at its Noxon, Montana facility. The company, founded in 2019, plans to commercialize its efforts at scale in the Southeastern US.

AquaPrawnics exists to provide high quality, healthy seafood options that solve for the ills of today’s fishing and fish farming industries. Consumers are increasingly aware of problems of low quality, contamination, high food miles, and ecological ruin resulting from the ways seafood is produced and harvested today. AquaPrawnics is advancing land-based seafood production using the best of modern agriculture and technology to allow sustainable fish consumption.

“We’re extremely proud of what we achieved at our Noxon facility,” said Peter Wakefield, AquaPrawnics' CEO. “Our team has been able to consistently raise the highest quality, pathogen-free shrimp for multiple years. Importantly, this was done without antibiotics, pollutants, or any other harmful inputs."

"We’ve incorporated industry leading techniques, and developed a few of our own, that will serve us well as we expand production over the coming years. Our aim is to meaningfully upgrade how we eat seafood, more responsibly, for the 21 st century and beyond.”

“The town of Noxon was a wonderful place for us to begin this journey, and we thank them for their ongoing support.”

Follow the company’s journey at: www.aquaprawnics.com

