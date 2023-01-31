Dr Darian McBain announced as new Board Chair for Be Slavery Free
If we are to have a just transition to a low carbon future, we need ensure we are not financing modern slavery through our race to net zero. - Dr Darian McBainSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti slavery charity Be Slavery Free are delighted to announce the new Chair of the Be Slavery Free Board - Dr Darian McBain. Dr McBain is one of the most awarded sustainability executives in the world and brings not only a deep understanding of business but vast experience in environmental, human rights and NGO’s. She has a PhD from Sydney University on the social and environmental aspects of supply chains and has worked in Australia, UK, Thailand, Singapore and internationally. She will help lead the BSF Board in the new phase of helping businesses, governments and civil society develop strategic and effective ways of not only finding and remediating modern slavery but help with prevention and enhancing consumer capacity and campaigning for a slavery free world. Dr McBain joined the BSF Board in 2019, was instrumental in establishing Business Fight Club and engaging with the business community in Australia and abroad.
Dr Darian McBain says:
“Modern slavery is a rising global epidemic, exacerbated by conflicts and the impacts of climate change. We have been looking at the links between business supply chains and modern slavery for many years. If we are to have any hope of a just transition to a low carbon future, we need to also ensure we are not financing modern slavery through our race to net zero.”
“I look forward to continued collaboration with Be Slavery Free on initiatives of global significance such as the Chocolate Scorecard and Business Fight Club.”
We want to thank the former chair Ruth (Red) Dearnley, who has stepped down after 6 years, for her leadership and insights from her extensive advocacy and consulting experience. We will miss her and are comforted by her promise that “she will not be going far”!
