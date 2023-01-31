Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:00 a.m.
     STATUS OF WATER PROJECTS
          Jonas Armstrong, Director of Strategic Initiatives, NMED
          Mike Hamman, State Engineer, OSE
          Marquita Russel, NMFA
          Cally Carswell, Analyst, LFC
          Viridiana Cisneros, Analyst, SFC

               Status of major drinking water and wastewater projects
                    Major capital outlay project delays
               Status of major OSE/ISC projects
               Status of Water Trust Board and
Colonias Infrastructure Fund projects
               Major reauthorization requests

1:30 p.m. — FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(216) Supreme Court     (Gray/Semiglia)
(215) Court of Appeals     (Gray/Semiglia)
(218) Administrative Office of the Courts     (Gray/Semiglia)
(280) Public Defender Department     (Gray/Semiglia)

CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY
     Raul Torres, Attorney General –
     Bennett Baur, Public Defender –
     Arthur Pepin, Director, AOC

For public participation click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone US +1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3732
To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday January 31, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311
Presentation/Discussion:
     Stephanie Garcia Richard,
     New Mexico State Land Commissioner
     (NMSLO Conservation Programs)

SB 9     CREATE LEGACY PERMANENT FUNDS     (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 72     CREATE WILDLIFE CORRIDORS FUND     (STEWART)
SB 156     STATEWIDE ANTI-LITTER CAMPAIGN     (STEINBORN)
SB 167     STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE     (STEFANICS/WIRTH)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331 To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB108      CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROGRAM UNIT     (BRANDT)
SB109      EDUCATION FREEDOM ACCOUNTS     (BRANDT)
SB113      EQUAL EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 120      OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN     (POPE)
SB129      PERMANENT FUND FOR EDUCATION IMPLEMENTATION     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 131      PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES     (STEWART/BRANDT)
SB 37      REQUIRE 30-MINUTE RECESS FOR SOME GRADES     (NEVILLE

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 9:30 am – Room 303
SB 188     OFFICIAL STATE AROMA     (SOULES)
SB 115     MULTIMEDIA AT HISPANIC CULTURAL     (CAMPOS)

Thursday, February 2 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 303
SB 155     USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
SB 25     FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND     (MUÑOZ)

DOT PRESENTATION

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 321
SB 22     ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS     (TALLMAN)
SB 26     EXCESS OIL & GAS FUNDS TO SEVERANCETAX FUND     (GONZALES)
SB 28     TEACHER SCHOOL SUPPLY PURCHASE TAX DEDUCTION     (BRANDT)
SB 30     STATE PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE      (SOULES)
*SB 36     HEALTH CARE GRT EXEMPTION FOR ARPA PAYMENTS     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 37     REGIONAL TRANSIT GRT DISTRIBUTIONS     (JARAMILLO)
*SB 102     IMPROPER USE OF TRAVEL LANE     (MUÑOZ)
SB 104     AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT FUNDS     (MUÑOZ

For public participation, please click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINARhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295, or by telephone at 1.253.215.8782
meeting ID:401 128 9295.
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323, (505) 986-4265

