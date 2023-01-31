Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

STATUS OF WATER PROJECTS

Jonas Armstrong, Director of Strategic Initiatives, NMED

Mike Hamman, State Engineer, OSE

Marquita Russel, NMFA

Cally Carswell, Analyst, LFC

Viridiana Cisneros, Analyst, SFC

Status of major drinking water and wastewater projects

Major capital outlay project delays

Status of major OSE/ISC projects

Status of Water Trust Board and

Colonias Infrastructure Fund projects

Major reauthorization requests



1:30 p.m. — FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(216) Supreme Court (Gray/Semiglia)

(215) Court of Appeals (Gray/Semiglia)

(218) Administrative Office of the Courts (Gray/Semiglia)

(280) Public Defender Department (Gray/Semiglia)

CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Raul Torres, Attorney General –

Bennett Baur, Public Defender –

Arthur Pepin, Director, AOC

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday January 31, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311

Presentation/Discussion:

Stephanie Garcia Richard,

New Mexico State Land Commissioner

(NMSLO Conservation Programs)

SB 9 CREATE LEGACY PERMANENT FUNDS (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 72 CREATE WILDLIFE CORRIDORS FUND (STEWART)

SB 156 STATEWIDE ANTI-LITTER CAMPAIGN (STEINBORN)

SB 167 STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE (STEFANICS/WIRTH)



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB108 CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROGRAM UNIT (BRANDT)

SB109 EDUCATION FREEDOM ACCOUNTS (BRANDT)

SB113 EQUAL EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 120 OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN (POPE)

SB129 PERMANENT FUND FOR EDUCATION IMPLEMENTATION (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 131 PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES (STEWART/BRANDT)

SB 37 REQUIRE 30-MINUTE RECESS FOR SOME GRADES (NEVILLE



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair



Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 9:30 am – Room 303

SB 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)

SB 115 MULTIMEDIA AT HISPANIC CULTURAL (CAMPOS)

Thursday, February 2 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 303

SB 155 USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 25 FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND (MUÑOZ)

DOT PRESENTATION

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair



Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 321

SB 22 ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS (TALLMAN)

SB 26 EXCESS OIL & GAS FUNDS TO SEVERANCETAX FUND (GONZALES)

SB 28 TEACHER SCHOOL SUPPLY PURCHASE TAX DEDUCTION (BRANDT)

SB 30 STATE PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE (SOULES)

*SB 36 HEALTH CARE GRT EXEMPTION FOR ARPA PAYMENTS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 37 REGIONAL TRANSIT GRT DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO)

*SB 102 IMPROPER USE OF TRAVEL LANE (MUÑOZ)

SB 104 AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT FUNDS (MUÑOZ

