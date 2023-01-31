Submit Release
CX Forums Announces Spring Experience Summits for Customer Experience Professionals

St. Pete CX Forums

St. Pete March 14-16 - Two Locations! Dalí Museum and The Floridian

CX Forums announces events for CX professionals in St. Pete, Atlanta and Nashville.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CX Forums is excited to announce Spring dates and markets for their acclaimed Experience Summit series. These events, taking place in St. Pete, Atlanta, and Chicago, offer unique opportunities for attendees to learn, network, and explore the latest trends and best practices in customer experience.

CX Forums Experience Summits feature 3-days of in-person and online immersive activities including innovation workshops, TED Talks style storytelling, keynote speakers, guided group networking activities, a panel of CX experts and interactive online workshops. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and hear from industry leaders, share their own insights and experiences, and collaborate with peers on the latest customer experience challenges and opportunities.

The CX Forums Experience Florida event, focused on hospitality and service, will be held in St. Pete, Florida March 15 at the Floridian Social Club and a CX Innovation Lab at The Dalí Museum on March 14. The event concludes on March 16 with interactive online workshops.

The Atlanta summit, focused on transportation and travel, will take place April 13 at City Winery Atlanta with the Innovation Workshop at The Delta Flight Museum on April 12.

The Chicago summit, which has a focus on food and foodservice, will be held May 18 at City Winery Chicago with an Innovation Workshop and Cooking Contest at Cozymeal on May 17.

"We are thrilled to bring together customer experience professionals from all over the country for these fun, intimate and interactive events," said Mark Michelson, CEO of CX Forums. "Our goal is to provide attendees with the knowledge, tools, and connections they need to excel in the ever-changing customer experience landscape."

For registration and sponsorship info for CX Forums Experience Summits visit https://cxforums.org.

CX Forums is co-producing a VIP event in Las Vegas Feb 20-23 in partnership with MOFI Creative Boutique. More info on this immersive unconference can be found here: https://experiencevegas2023.com

About CX Forums: CX Forums, Inc. is a leading producer of customer experience events dedicated to helping CX professionals share knowledge, best practices, and resources. The organization, led by veteran CX professionals, hosts events and workshops, to help customer experience professionals stay up-to-date on the latest trends and strategies in the field. Media Contact: Mark Michelson, Producer, CX Forums, Inc. mark@cxforums.org 404-308-07173

Mark Michelson
CX Forum, Inc.
+1 4043087173
email us here
