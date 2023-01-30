Apex Green Roofs Offering Free Lunch & Learn Course from the Builder’s Perspective

If you’re an architect or architectural firm looking to continue your education and maintain your AIA CES license, request our Green Roof Design, Installation and Maintenance lunch-and-learn course and let us help you satisfy your continuing education requirements.

Let the experts come to you! Sign up for our 1 hour AIA approved Lunch & Learn: Green Roof Design, Installation, and Maintenance from the Builder's Perspective.

PURPOSE:

This Apex Green Roofs course discusses green roof systems, a growing application in both commercial and residential construction projects within the U.S. Implementation of green roofs in the U.S. has been influenced by German environmental policy that brought about a mixture of federal and local laws, backed by supportive subsidies and punitive higher taxes on run-off from conventional roofs. German legislation has driven implementation of green roofs since the 1950s. And local legislation in the U.S. is what is driving increased implementation of green roofs in this country.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Which types of green roof incentive policies are active in the United States. How green roofs save money compared to a traditional roof. How to align critical design considerations with green roof project goals. Learn key points to consider for green roof planning success.

COURSE CONTENT:

Where green roof technology originated from and its proven green roof benefits.

Design considerations, project goals, waterproofing considerations, and components.

Green roof design ideas and options.

Lessons learned and how to avoid costly mistakes when installing a green roof in a commercial setting.

Our presentation is approximately 45 mins with time afterwards for questions and earns 1 AIA CES Learning Unit(s). We are happy to come to your office and provide lunch for your team during our presentation or conduct the courses virtually. We can customize our presentation to address particular needs.

Apex Green Roofs is a registered with the American Institute of Architects Continuing Education Systems (AIS/CES)

Course No. GRD2022APX

This program qualifies for 1.0 LU

Course expires: 12/03/2023

Provider number: L439