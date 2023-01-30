Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Leah Valenti as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections.

Leah Valenti

Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the External Affairs Manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida District Director to Senator Rick Scott and District Director to Congressman Thomas Rooney. She is currently a board member of the YMCA of Southwest Florida and the Naples Chamber of Commerce. Valenti earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Maryland.

