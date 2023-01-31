Invoke Named a Top 10 Microsoft Security Partner
Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been named a top 10 Microsoft Security Partners based in the United States.
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
Since Microsoft has one of the largest, varied partner communities in the world, partners play a vital role in protecting customers and have expertise across many disciplines. As a top 10 Microsoft Security Partner, Invoke is recognized as a trusted security partner that helps enterprises eliminate gaps and get the simplified, comprehensive expertise and protection businesses need to innovate and grow in a changing world.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a top 10 Microsoft Security Partner in the United States. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to provide our clients with the most advanced and secure technology solutions on the market. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Microsoft to protect our clients' valuable assets and keep their business running smoothly,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.
In the era of cloud transformation, organizations face an increasingly complex environment and need the right strategy to safeguard their infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS) services.
As one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with multiple Solution partner designations, 9 Gold Competencies, and 7 Specializations, Invoke’s security experts help you identify your organization’s unique risk profile to help you define and design a risk mitigation approach to protect your IT assets, improve your security posture and meet your compliance and data management needs.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm specializing in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
