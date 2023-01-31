NEW MAXIMPACT(TM) PREMIUM CBD GUMMIES ARE UP TO 3 TIMES FASTER TO ABSORB THAN OTHER GUMMIES, ORGANIC AND NON-GMO
MaxImpact(TM) Gummies offer much faster absorption than typical gummies that take 45-60 minutes to metabolize
Many people use gummies as a fun lifestyle choice but the delivery form of taking time to metabolize is not optimal. We made a pharma-grade product that greatly shortens the absorption period.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supplements With Science (“SWS”) has extended its fast absorption MaxImpact(TM) CBD product line by introducing gummies offer rapid absorption and also taste great. SWS is known for making fast absorption soft gels with exact repeatable dosing.
Gummies comes in orange and blueberry flavors with new flavors in development. SWS uses proprietary fast absorption technology to allow the premium CBD ingredients to be absorbed up to 3 times faster and offer up to 3 times more absorption overall versus normal gummies. The normal absorption of CBD into the body is only 10% as its not water soluble, whereas MaxImpactTM CBD is water soluble and avoids degradation by repelling stomach acids.
CBD users now can enjoy more pain reduction, more calming and better sleep enhancement. CBD also reportedly helps with headaches, PMS, and overall health. The gummy form factor is easy to take but getting exact dosages is always a challenge and metabolizing takes time. The premium gummies were signed to take less time, offer more absorption and are made from organically grown hemp, are non GMO, and vegan certified.
CBD is legal per the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized CBD as an unregulated supplement. The science around CBD, a natural cannabinoid found in cannabis leaves, is newly researched. “Many people use gummies as a fun lifestyle choice but the delivery form of taking time to metabolize is not optimal. We made a pharma-grade product that greatly shortens the absorption period. But the best way to know is to try it,” says Drew Edwards, Founder and CEO, Supplements with Science.
According to Harvard Health August 21, 2021 article, titled “The endocannabinoid system (“ECS”): Essential and mysterious”, says Dr Grinspoon, a primary care physician, educator, and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, “We are truly at the dawn of an age of discovery of the ECS and the development of new medicines that may help alleviate some of the cruelest diseases that people (and animals) suffer from.”
