Busy Bee Travel Plaza Coming to Bonifay
Busy Bee Travel Plaza announces a new location in Bonifay, Florida and has the whole area buzzing.
This is only the beginning for Bonifay. We expect more businesses to see the potential Bonifay has to offer and want to locate here. We have a lot of other prime interstate land available.”BONIFAY, FL, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Gone Wild Realty is pleased to announce the location of the next Busy Bee Travel Plaza. Bonifay, FL will serve as the new location which is projected to be the largest one to date. This plaza, like others in the Florida based convenience store chain, will come equipped with Tesla charging stations, Busy Bee custom branded merchandise, a huge retail shopping area, overnight truck parking, and much more. The Busy Bee Travel Plaza will also include a Starbucks which will be the first one for the area.
— Joe Rone
This deal was almost two years in the making and is scheduled for a 2024 completion. Crystal Ball, founder of Investors Gone Wild Realty played a pivotal role in the deal and is excited to see more growth in the area. Crystal met the Holmes County Economic Planning Director, Joe Rone, who had strategically selected the location on the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10 due to high traffic counts from visitors and truckers traveling across the country.
“I-10 runs the entire length of the U.S.,” said Ball. You have truckers and visitors from all over the country traveling I-10 and Hwy 79 so this new plaza will be able to cater to both effortlessly. Visitors often plan their stops based on the stores and restaurants exits have to offer. There is no doubt that visitors will reroute their travel to stop in this new Busy Bee location. This new plaza combined with new developments happening in Panama City Beach off HWY 79 are quickly transforming the market and Bonifay will be the perfect place to help support the growth of the beach.”
The new development for the Florida panhandle is not going to end here. This new travel plaza will bring over 100 jobs to Bonifay but will also open the door for other businesses to come in. “This is only the beginning for Bonifay,” said Rone. “We expect more businesses to see the potential Bonifay has to offer and want to locate here. We have a lot of other prime interstate land available for development so the possibilities are endless.”
About Investors Gone Wild Realty
Investors Gone Wild Realty provides exceptional services to real estate investors all over the country. Founder Crystal Ball has decades of sales and educational experience that helped her quickly rank as one of the top producers in market. For more information on investing in Bonifay or the Florida panhandle, visit investshortterm.com.
