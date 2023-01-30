Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,312 in the last 365 days.

Guerrero Taps New Chief Supervising Attorney and Top Assistant for California Supreme Court

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero selected Kyle Graham as chief supervising attorney. Before the appointment, Graham had worked as assistant chief supervising attorney at the court since 2017. Replacing Graham as assistant chief is Guerrero’s former chambers attorney at the Fourth District, Jonathan Lange.

You just read:

Guerrero Taps New Chief Supervising Attorney and Top Assistant for California Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.