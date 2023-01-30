Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero selected Kyle Graham as chief supervising attorney. Before the appointment, Graham had worked as assistant chief supervising attorney at the court since 2017. Replacing Graham as assistant chief is Guerrero’s former chambers attorney at the Fourth District, Jonathan Lange.
You just read:
Guerrero Taps New Chief Supervising Attorney and Top Assistant for California Supreme Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.