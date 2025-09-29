Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,702 in the last 365 days.

State Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Colton Hall Oct. 8

Students groups will be given priority for seating at Colton Hall for the event, which will be streamed live online as well as at the Monterey Public Library, Monterey City Council Chambers and Middlebury Institute’s Irvine Auditorium at 499 Pierce St.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Colton Hall Oct. 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more