Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,440 in the last 365 days.

VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Sexual assault - incident involving police officer

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A5000550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

STATION: VSP Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop A West – St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Oct. 31, 2017

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, East Brighton, VT

VIOLATIONS: Sexual assault

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Noyes

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bloomfield, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a yearlong investigation, the Vermont State Police has cited Jeffrey Noyes, 54, of Bloomfield, Vermont, on a charge of felony sexual assault arising from an incident that occurred in October 2017 involving an underage girl. Noyes is the former chief of the Brighton and Canaan police departments and was on duty at the time of the incident.

 

The incident was reported in February 2022 to the Vermont State Police, which opened an investigation. A detective from outside the area was assigned as the lead investigator, with assistance from the Technology Investigation Unit and troopers from the Derby Barracks. VSP worked closely on the case with the Lamoille County State's Attorney's Office.

 

According to the findings of the investigation, Noyes and the victim knew each other, and she had accompanied him on multiple ride-alongs in his cruiser. In October 2017, Noyes was in uniform and on duty when he drove with the victim to a remote area and had sexual contact with the victim, who was under the age of consent.

 

On Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023, Noyes came to the Derby Barracks, where he was processed and released on a citation for sexual assault. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Guildhall.

 

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Noyes' arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

 

Anyone who might have information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Sexual assault - incident involving police officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.