ESOMAR Announces 2023 North America Representatives
Team of volunteer representatives in the United States and Canada will work on engagement, retention and recruitment activities for the global organization
We have an amazing team of representatives in North America who play a critical role in the overall success of ESOMAR. We are thrilled to be working with them for the next year.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research and insights community, today announced its new North America Representative team, chaired by Dan Fleetwood of QuestionPro. The National Representatives are a team of ESOMAR members who volunteer to serve as ambassadors in their local country and help promote the value and use of opinion and marketing research. They also help other members navigate the benefits of being a part of ESOMAR.
"We have an amazing team of representatives in North America who are working hard to boost involvement and create awareness around ESOMAR in the region," said Bob Birdsell, ESOMAR’s Membership Development Director in North America. "With their help, we have a fantastic year ahead planned, full of new partnerships, activities and events for both existing and new members. They play a critical role in the overall success of ESOMAR, and we are thrilled to be working with them for the next year."
The 2023 North American Representatives are:
- Dan Fleetwood (Chair) is President of Research and Insights at QuestionPro, one of the industry's leading providers of web-based research technologies. As President of Research and Insights, he plays a key role in defining the research technology and innovation that QuestionPro provides to be a leader in the research insights technology industry. He has 15+ years of market research experience and is passionate about software's role in helping businesses.
- Joanna Lepore is Global Foresight Director at McDonald's, where she employs her deep experience across business strategy, marketing, innovation and insights in various consumer goods categories. Prior to joining McDonald’s, she was with Mars Wrigley where she co-created a new strategic foresight function within the global organization. She is the creator and host of the Looking Outside podcast.
- Taylor Anderson currently serves as Global Director, Insights Capabilities at Colgate-Palmolive. Taylor started his career at ACNielsenBASES and joined Colgate-Palmolive in 2006. Taylor is responsible for leading the enhancement of the Insights function's capabilities, skills and impact on driving growth - including driving people-centricity, infusing DE&I into the DNA of insights work, creating learning and development experiences, and building external partnerships.
- Diana Lucaci is the Co-Founder and CEO of True Impact, providing content testing solutions to brands and agencies all over the world. She is a Board Member of the Canadian Research Insights Council (CRIC) and Committee Member of the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Diana works with organizations such as Canada Post, General Motors, Colgate-Palmolive, Costco, Miller Coors and others. She holds a degree in Neuroscience and Psychology from the University of Toronto.
- Paige Schoenfeld serves as Senior Vice President at Léger, the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company. She is a passionate, client-focused creative thinker and seasoned researcher who advises clients about their market, innovation, loyalty, advertising, and brand strategies using data-driven insights, including advanced analytics. Her research and consulting experience includes a diverse range of sectors, including CPG, technology, government, energy, finance, non-profit, retail, lottery and gaming.
- Dana Kim is CEO and co-founder of Highlight, an agile product testing platform that leverages automation and technology to execute in-home usage tests better. Highlight’s end-to-end platform, which offers 90% survey completion rates and an engaged community, collects quantitative and qualitative feedback for brands like Nestle, Pepsi, P&G, and more. A first-generation American born in New York, Dana believes vision, diligence, and confidence are the keys to success.
- Joanne Robbibaro is Senior Vice President at Material+, a global customer experience transformation company, where she leads quantitative operations for the Global Data Collection and Integrated Programming Services (IPS) teams. In her role, she drives the company’s quantitative and qualitative operations. She is an expert in all data collection methods, including state-of-the-art automated approaches and digital data.
Last year’s North American Representative working group was led by Jean-Marc Léger, whose leadership brought in a significant number of new members and boosted engagement with ESOMAR around the region. He received the 2022 President’s Award for his support and successful work toward ESOMAR's key objectives during his tenure.
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. We support our global community through raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers, and ensuring the values of honesty, transparency, and objectivity are applied to all data sources. www.esomar.org
