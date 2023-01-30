Mayor Bowser Launches Applications for the 2023 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) officially launched the application period for the 2023 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP). District youth between the ages of 14 to 24 and interested employers are encouraged to apply online beginning at noon today at summerjobs.dc.gov.

“The Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program is an investment in our young people and an investment in the future of DC. Today, we’re calling on young people to go to summerjobs.dc.gov and submit their applications. We’re also calling on parents and caregivers to ask your teenagers and the young adults in your life if they’ve applied,” said Mayor Bowser. “We also know there are a lot of people in DC who want to help our young people stay in engaged in productive activities throughout the summer months. If you are an employer, this is an important opportunity to step up and support a young DC resident.”

For 44 years, the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has been providing a fair shot to young people in DC. Each year, the program provides over 14,000 District youth the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore potential career paths. The program partners with hundreds of employers to provide relevant training and guidance to DC’s youth to help them develop the positive work habits and skills necessary to secure future employment.

Last year, nearly 20,000 youth applied for MBSYEP and over 13,000 youth participated in the program; 56% of last year’s participants were residents of Wards 7 and 8. This summer, the program is getting back to more in-person placements, and 90% of placements are expected to be in-person. MBSYEP follows an earn-and-learn model, and last summer, wages increased for all age groups participants. This summer, wages for the oldest age group will increase to $17/hour, in line with the District’s minimum wage.

The deadline to apply for MBSYEP is Tuesday, February 28. Selected youth will undergo six weeks of enriching and constructive summer work experience through subsidized placements in the private and public sectors. Orientation for the program begins on Monday, June 26 and the program ends on Friday, August 4, 2023.

“The Mayor’s increased investment in MBSYEP reflects a commitment to providing District youth and employers with opportunities that impact their present and their future,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “MBSYEP gives youth the tools and supports they need to become the District’s future business leaders.”

To launch this year’s program, Mayor Bowser participated in a question-and-answer podcast with youth participants from the Deanwood Radio Broadcast Program at The Village Café DC. The Village Café DC is an MBSYEP host employer that is co-owned by former MBSYEP participant Kevon King.

In addition to encouraging young people to apply to MBSYEP, the Mayor is also calling on local employers to partner with the District to host participants. Employers interested in hosting participants can also apply through summerjobs.dc.gov beginning today at noon.

MBSYEP remains the largest summer youth employment program per capita in the country and stands as a national model. For more information on MBSYEP, please visit summerjobs.dc.gov.