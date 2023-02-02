Work Sharp Successfully Defends Intellectual Property with Judgements Against Unauthorized Resellers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Sharp announced today that a United States District Judge Michael McShane in the District of Oregon entered two judgments in favor of Work Sharp and against two unauthorized resellers of Work Sharp products. In a written opinion, the Court found that the defendants infringed Work Sharp’s trademarks and copyrights with product sales through unauthorized product listings. In addition, the Court awarded Work Sharp its attorney’s fees in both cases of $17,324 and $19,082.05, respectively.
Matt Elliott, Work Sharp’s Director of Marketing, expressed the company’s pleasure with the Court’s rulings: “We are extremely pleased with Judge McShane’s ruling and recognition of Work Sharp’s intellectual property. Work Sharp values our trademarks, copyrights, and intellectual property and will continue to work diligently to protect its rights from infringement.”
Based in Ashland, Oregon, Work Sharp has been a family-owned business since 1973. Work Sharp is widely known as the maker of the Knife and Tool Sharpener, Drill Doctor drill bit sharpeners, and other high-quality tools focused on knife and tool sharpening.
Case No. 1:22-cv-650
Case No. 1:22-cv-651
###
Josh Warren
Work Sharp
+1 800-597-6170
JoshW@worksharptools.com