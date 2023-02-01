Ovation Releases New Guest Feedback Mobile App
Ovation customers will be able to respond to feedback, monitor reviews, and more with this powerful update - all on the go.OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovation (https://ovationup.com), the actionable guest feedback platform for restaurants, today unveils the Ovation mobile app - a completely refreshed mobile experience for restaurant managers and operators looking to connect with their guests in real time. Ovation customers can update today.
The app still enables Ovation customers to chat with guests in real time, similar to the existing Ovation Winback app, but offers a fresh and more powerful experience with a host of new features, including: searching and filtering conversations, smoother template selection and company switching, a reports section for greater review visibility, and a fresh user interface. Using the Ovation mobile app, restaurants can save customers and build relationships on the go.
“We’re excited to be launching a totally redesigned mobile experience for Ovation,” says Derek Morgan, Co-founder of Ovation. “The new Ovation app comes with amazing new features and lays the foundation for even more exciting changes to come! Our team has spent months working with the feedback of our customers to make the new app better in every way.”
To learn more, visit https://ovationup.com/blog-new-mobile-app
About Ovation: Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide RestaurantOwner.com survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a Digital Table Touch™ that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue. To learn more, visit www.ovationup.com or email hello@ovationup.com.
Kyle Vorkink
Ovation
kyle@ovationup.com