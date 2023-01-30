Arquella Hargrove to Expand Her Business Coaching Service with the Launch of The Growth Coach of Northeast Houston

Hargrove works with clients in the city of Houston as well as Humble, Atascocita, Sheldon, and the surrounding areas.

HOUSTON (PRWEB) January 30, 2023

An experienced coach, consultant, educator, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and human resources leader, Arquella Hargrove is pleased to announce that she's expanding the services she's able to offer with the launch of her new business and sales coaching company – The Growth Coach of Northeast Houston.

The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops nationwide, offering leadership training and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals, and more. Their approach follows three industry-leading series – their Foundational Series, Fundamental Series, and Fast Forward Series. Hargrove works with clients in the city of Houston as well as Humble, Atascocita, Sheldon, and the surrounding areas.

"The Growth Coach provides business owners with the tools they need to build, scale and improve their businesses while also finding much-needed balance in their lives. With The Growth Coach's blueprints and my experience, we can work together to help you be successful," Hargrove said. "Being a business owner is lonely, and you can't do it all on your own. I want to be your trusted thought partner you can call when you need help."

Hargrove is a human resources leader, national speaker and business consultant with more than 25 years of experience. She's an expert in diversity, inclusion, equity and organizational leadership and she's successfully coached notable leaders in corporate, government and nonprofit organizations, transforming leadership effectiveness, empathy and education on critical matters of impact within the workplace. In addition to her work as a coach, Hargrove is also no stranger to leading workshops and working with company teams. As the Chief Engagement Officer for Alchemy Consulting Group, she has designed and facilitated experiential workshops about leadership development, employee retention, and engagement and emotional intelligence, to name a few.

Hargrove was recognized as a top 30 Influential Women in Houston in 2018 and is a published author. She also teaches Business Communication at the University of Houston and serves on several non-profit boards. She is also a member of Leadership Houston, the United Way's Project Blueprint, a certified mediator for the Harris County Dispute Resolution Center and is working on her Ph. D. in organizational leadership.

As a Growth Coach, Hargrove is certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices, and policies that the International Coaching Federation has outlined in their Code of Professional Standards and Ethics. The company's landmark Strategic Mindset Process© is so effective that it comes with a money-back guarantee.

"My reputation here in Houston is built on the philosophy of collaboration, accessibility and resourcefulness. I truly partner with my clients to take a look at the big picture of their business and work together to make improvements. The Growth Coach is a great addition to the services I'm already providing because it allows me to broaden my expertise and work more closely with small business owners and the philosophy aligns perfectly with my approach," Hargrove said.

The Growth Coach, founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, sold its first franchise in 2003, but its leaders have a successful 20-year track record of helping business leaders find success and balance. Today the business and sales coaching franchise is in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Growth Coach was included in Bond's "Top 100 Franchises" and recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise-- 500" and "Best of the Best," in USA Today and has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC.

For more information about how The Growth Coach of Northeast Houston, call 713-501-9344, email AHargrove@TheGrowthCoach.com or visit http://www.tgcnehouston.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/arquella_hargrove_to_expand_her_business_coaching_service_with_the_launch_of_the_growth_coach_of_northeast_houston/prweb19142347.htm